SANTA MONICA—Ryo Murata, a Japanese cyclist known online as the “Human Revo,” has successfully crossed from New York to California using only a bicycle. Murata said he biked about 2,400 miles from Chicago to reach the end of the historic Route 66, which is marked by the “End of the Trail” sign at the Santa Monica Pier. Hundreds of people gathered at the pier to cheer him on as he completed the ride on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Some cyclists joined him for the final stretch.

The finish landed on a meaningful day. Nov. 11 marked Route 66’s 100th anniversary, Veterans Day and Murata’s 27th birthday.

Despite eventually succeeding at his goal, Murata ran into many challenges along the way. Two years ago, he brought his bike from Japan and set out to ride from New York to Los Angeles. He made it as far as Chicago before his visa ran out and he had to go home. In September, he returned to Chicago on the same bicycle and picked up where he left off. This time, he followed Route 66 west in honor of its centennial. “I want to do it. I want to show I could do it,” Murata said.

Along the way, Murata documented the trip on social media, and quickly acquired more than 390,000 followers on Instagram. Many of his videos featured strangers who stopped to help. People offered him water, warm meals, bike repairs, and a place to spend the night.

On Monday, city leaders and residents in Azusa welcomed him with an early birthday celebration. On Wednesday morning, he began the last leg of his journey in Little Tokyo, underneath a mural of Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, who he has referred to as his idol. Even an LAPD officer said he had been following Murata’s progress online, and one woman who came to see him set off described him as someone who brings people together.

At the pier, Murata thanked the people who helped him reach the finish. He said, “I want to say, so many people, thank you so much, because I can’t do this by myself.” He also expressed his affinity for, and admiration of, America, especially its people.

Murata said he is now working on a documentary about his journey. He completed the entire route on the same old Japanese bicycle he first brought to the United States.