SANTA MONICA—On June 27, Los Angeles District Attorney, George Gascón, announced murder charges against a 31-year-old, homeless Santa Monica man named Jawann Garnett.

According to a press release that may be found on the District Attorney’s website, Garnett has been accused of assaulting a 25-year-old woman at Santa Monica Beach. He is also being charged in the attempted murder and assault of a 17-year-old girl, and then reportedly attempted to drown a 72 year-old-woman by pushing her down at the beach and holding her head under the water.



Reports indicate that Garnett was physically assaulting the 17-year-old victim, when the 25-year-old woman intervened, coming to the aid of the teenager. The 25-year-old was then assaulted as well.



The following details came directly from the press release.



“Immediately after,[the first two assaults] Garnett allegedly grabbed a 72-year-old woman and dragged her to the ocean where he pushed her head into the water several times.

All the victims sustained injuries during the attacks.

Jawann Dwayne Garnett (dob 7/23/92) is charged in case 24ARCF00920 with two counts of attempted murder; one count of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death; one count of assault, by-means-of force, likely to produce great bodily injury; one count of assault with intent to commit a forcible sexual assault; and one count of kidnapping.”



D.A. Gascón made the following statement regarding the case.



“These victims have endured incredible pain and suffering, and our hearts go out to them during this incredibly difficult time,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Our Bureau of Victim Services is committed to providing the support and resources necessary to aid them in navigating this trauma. The terror of these crimes is shocking and disturbing. We will work diligently to hold this offender accountable and pursue justice for the victims.”



According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department inmate locator, Garnett was booked into the Men’s Central jail by the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) on June 24, 2024, on multiple felony charges. Bail was set at $2,230,000.00.



Garnett’s next court date is scheduled for July 1, at 8:30 a.m. at the Los Angeles County Superior Court located at 11701 La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles. Santa Monica Police Department is investigating the case.