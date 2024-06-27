SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, June 26, Lt. Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department informed Canyon News that a suspect in an attempted homicide had been arrested.

The SMPD reported on Monday, June 24, officers responded to a call of a male subject assaulting multiple victims on the beach, just north of the pier. The subject, later identified as Jawann Dwayne Garnett of Los Angeles, attacked a 17-year-old girl who was on the sand near Lifeguard Tower 13, striking and strangling her.

A female bystander, 25-year-old intervened and suffered injuries when the suspect punched her and bit her ear. He then attacked a female in her 70s who was walking near the waterline, pulling her into the ocean and holding her underwater.

Lifeguards and police officers were on-scene within minutes, interrupting Garnett’s attack and took him into police custody. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries and later released. The other two victims were treated at the scene by lifeguards and fire department personnel.

On June 26, the Los Angeles District Attorney filed the following charges:

-Victim 1 (juvenile)

664/187(a) PC – attempt murder

273(a) PC – felony child abuse

-Victim 2 (bystander)

245(a)(4) PC – ADW likely to produce GBI

220(a)(1) PC – assault with intent to commit rape

-Victim 3 (elder)

664/187(a) PC – attempt murder

207(a) PC – kidnapping

Garnett, who is currently homeless, has a long criminal history in Los Angeles County, including prior arrests for the following crimes: 220 (a)(1) PC – Assault w/Intent to Commit Rape, 236 PC – False Imprisonment, 245(a)(2) PC – Assault w/Deadly Weapon – Firearm, 273.5(a) PC – Domestic Violence (Felony), 243(e )(1) PC – Domestic Violence (Misdemeanor), 245(a)(1)PC Assault w/Deadly Weapon – Not a Firearm, 483PC Theft, 602(k) PC – Trespassing, 290.011(a)PC – Failing to Register as a Sex Offender

In December 2021, he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department Topanga Division for 664/287(c)(2)(a) PC -Attempt Oral Copulation through Force, and subsequently charged and convicted for 220(a)(1) PC – Assault w/the Intent to Commit Sexual Assault. He was placed on probation.

Garnett is currently on formal probation for his 220(a)(1) PC conviction and has been arrested for several violations of his probation terms and soon after released. He was released on June 6, on his own recognizance for a probation violation and is scheduled to go to court for the violation on August 5, 2024.

On June 9, 2024, Garnett was arrested by the SMPD for failing to register as a sex offender. While in custody, he was registered as a sex offender in the city of Santa Monica and released with a citation with a promise to appear in court. That was the police department’s only encounter with Garnett prior to the attack on the beach. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with details related to this incident or this individual is asked to contact Detective Lucero at Hilda.Lucero@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Goodwin at Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander 24 hours at 310-458-8427.