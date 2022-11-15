HOLLYWOOD—Comedian Jay Leno, 72, is suffering from serious burns he got from a garage fire that broke out on Saturday, November 12, at around 12:28 p.m.

Leno was working in a car garage when a flash fire erupted in his car. The celebrity is suffering from burn injuries to his face and hands. The Burbank Fire Department responded to the incident.

Leno is currently being treated at West Hills Hospital & Burn Center.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement.

He has an estimated 180 cars and 160 motorcycles at his garage which is adjacent to Hollywood-Burbank Airport. The vehicles he collects are considered classic model cars that do not meet contemporary safety and efficiency standards. Some of his cars are steam-powered models and he also possesses a jet-powered car.

Leno hosted The Tonight Show from 1992-2009 when he was replaced by Conan O’Brien, a deal that had been in the works for five years, and Leno moved to 10 p.m. with The Jay Leno Show. Both shows were not as successful as anticipated and both O’Brien and Leno left. Leno returned to The Tonight Show and hosted it until 2014.

He currently hosts CNBC’s Jay Leno’s Garage, which aired its Season 7 finale on October 26, and the revival of syndicated game show You Bet Your Life.