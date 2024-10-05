HOLLYWOOD—I did not see this coming, but it has captured my attention on “Days of Our Lives.” What am I referring to? The burgeoning bond between Gabi Hernandez and EJ DiMera. When Gabi slept with EJ I thought it was just her getting a bit of revenge against Stefan for cheating on her with Ava. Well that doesn’t seem to be the case. These two are getting closer by the minute and I feel like we’re about to see a full-fledged couple a lot sooner than later.

Why? This is a direct result of EJ helping rescue Gabi and Melinda from the wicked Connie. Yes, at long last Connie is captured and her reign of terror has ended for the time being. She is still hallucinating about Li, while in police custody. I’m sorry, but this was the biggest dud of a narrative that “DOOL” fans have delivered. I was under the impression that someone with an ax to grind was trying to get back at Gabi and it turns out to be a character the audience barely knew and just seemed to come out of left field. Yeah, just stop this already. It was as if the writers were crafting the tale, as it was unfolding, not certain who they would decide as the actual killer and it disappointed.

Connie planted a bomb in the DiMera tunnels where Gabi and Melinda were being held captive. The bomb went off, Melinda was barely injured, but Gabi was unconscious and carried away to the hospital by EJ who she views as her hero. Yes, EJ has forged a bond with Gabi and Stefan’s grip on his wife is slowly splintering. Stefan was busy rescuing Ava who was held at knifepoint by Connie. Stefan created a distraction that led to him facing a cut on his arm.

It looks like Stefan and Ava will become something official, while EJ and Gabi will become something viewers never expected. With that said, jealously is the name of the game in Salem because Chanel and Johnny are having friction in their marriage. Why? Kate and Abe’s ‘soap’ is causing so much strife. We all know, Alex and Chanel have a romantic past, and that photo shoot stirred up some emotions with Johnny that he didn’t like. He confronted Chanel who warned her hubby he had nothing to worry about, but Johnny is seeing green and that is not good.

Do I think Chanel and Alex will hook up again? I don’t think so, but it feels like Stephanie and Alex are about to revisit their romance. Stephanie is having dreams about Alex, and after the heartbreak both have experienced between Chanel, Allie, Gwen, Theresa, Chad and Everett, the lovebirds may finally get an actual chance at romance.

Xander and his mission to take down Brady for a crime he didn’t actually commit will be entertaining once the truth comes out. Why? Xander will discover that Fiona is the person who struck and hit Sarah leaving her unable to walk. Sarah is so worried about Xander’s rage, she lied to Jada which prompted her to arrest Brady in the quest to keep him safe. Fiona is still moving around Salem with no care in the world, gosh, I cannot wait to see this woman exposed it is going to be so deliciously good. Not to mention, Xander had someone drug Brady without him even knowing he was being drugged. That is just wicked to the core.

One more jealous couple to chat about because it connects directly to Brady, and it is his son Tate. Tate and Holly are in a massive cool down period. After he inadvertently blabbed that Eric was the person who fatally killed Daniel while driving drunk, Holly has been on a warpath to find evidence to force Brady to pay. The problem is Brady didn’t hit Sarah, and EJ is using that to his advantage. EJ should face prison time for hiding the truth about June, but nothing transpired, and I don’t think it will.

Sophia is pouncing on Tate and Holly’s friction, and it looks like temptation might get the best of Tate in the near future as Holly continues to push Tate further and further away. In some seriously sad news, “Days of Our Lives” actor Drake Hogestyn, who portrays John Black on the soap opera has died at the age of 70. This is brutal news for “DOOL” fans because the character, John Black, is still on the soap opera. His tale with Dr. Marlena Evans is epic and his battle with Stefano DiMera is something of soap opera history. Prayers to Drake’s family and to all his co-stars present and past on “Days of Our Lives.”