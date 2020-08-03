BEVERLY HILLS—Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos completed the purchase of a $10 million estate in Beverly Hills. The estate is 4,165 square feet and was initially listed at $5.45 million back in 2018. In two years, the house doubled its value.

It was built by architect Summer Spaulding in the 1930s. The two-story home comes with 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, built-in bookshelves, and a hard brick fireplace in the living room introduced by two French doors that also leads into the outside. It has multiple iron balconies scattered throughout and a media room. The house has seen several remodels since 2018 and was renovated by the same team that helped Justin Bieber decorate his Beverly Hills home.

The property stands next to Bezos’ record $165 million property that he purchased last year. The $165 million property is measured to be 10 acres. The expansive house comes with a library, six fireplaces, and a central courtyard. Bezos purchased the property in February. The house known as the Warner’s Estate set the record for the most expensive home sold in the area. It was built for Jack Warner back in the 1930s and was the site various parties up until the 60s. Bezos acquired the house from movie producer David Geffen who is known for his work on such films as “Beetlejuice” and “Little House of Horrors.”

Bezos has a reported net worth of $181 billion. He has several properties throughout the country: a 29,000 Seattle house, a Washington house, and a Texas ranch. He recently bought a $16 million Manhattan apartment overlooking Madison Square Park. Bezos’ most recent purchase, the two-story house in Beverly Hills, adds to his property collection. It is unclear what Bezos plans to do with the two adjacent properties in Los Angeles.