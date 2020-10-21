HOLLYWOOD—Jeff Bridges, 70, the Academy Award winning actor announced via social media that he was diagnosed with lymphoma on Monday, October 19.

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma,” said Bridges. “Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

The actor, singer and producer expressed gratitude to his family and fans, saying he is grateful for their love and support. In addition to thanking people he reminded them to vote, “Because we are all in this together.”

According to the CDC, lymphoma is a general term for cancers that start in the lymph system which includes the tissues and organs that produce, store, and carry white blood cells that fight infections in the human body.

There are two main kinds of lymphoma, hodgkin lymphoma, that spreads in an orderly manner from one group of lymph nodes to another and the second is non-hodgkin lymphoma, which spreads through the lymphatic system in a non-orderly manner.

Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma can affect people of all ages although non-hodgkin lymphoma is more common as people get older. Unlike most cancers, rates of hodgkin lymphoma are highest among teens, young adults and older adults ages 75 years or older.

Caucasians are more likely than African-Americans to develop non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and men are more likely than women to develop lymphoma.

Bridges won Academy Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his role as Otis Blake, an alcoholic county star in the film “Crazy Heart,” which he starred alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal. He also appeared in the remake of the western “True Grit” alongside Matt Damon and Hailee Steinfeld.