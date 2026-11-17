BEVERLY HILLS—On November 16, the city of Beverly Hills announced that after a nationwide recruitment process, Jeff Brooks was chosen as the next Fire Chief for Beverly Hills. Brooks currently serves as Fire Chief for the city of Glendale, CA.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jeff to Beverly Hills,” said City Manager Ryan Gohlich. “His decades of diverse experience in Glendale and strong commitment to both public safety and community engagement make him the ideal candidate. I am confident he will quickly build trust and relationships within the department and Beverly Hills community.”

Brooks will oversee the Beverly Hills’ three fire stations and 123 firefighters and civilian personnel across the divisions of Emergency Response Services, Community Risk Reduction, Emergency Medical Services, Human Services, Emergency Management, Fire Administration, and Community Programs.

“It is my honor to join the world-renowned City of Beverly Hills as Fire Chief,” said Brooks. “I am thankful to Ryan and the City Council for their support and look forward to building on the incredible legacy already in place at this decorated and deeply respected department.”

Brooks service in Glendale includes roles as firefighter, firefighter paramedic, Fire Captain Paramedic, Training Captain, Battalion Chief, Deputy Fire Chief, Interim Fire Chief, and Fire Chief.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Fire Administration and a Master of Science in Fire Executive Leadership and Emergency Services Management.

Brooks serves on the Glendale Continuum of Care Board, and the Character and Ethics Project, is a Board Member of the Glendale Federal Credit Union and an active member of Glendale Kiwanis. His official start date in Beverly Hills is December 7.