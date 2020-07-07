WEST HOLLYWOOD — Jeff Rose, publicist with Screen Gems and Paramount Television died at 88 years old on Thursday, July 2 of natural causes at his home in West Hollywood.

Rose was working as a writer and talent coordinator on Jerry Lewis’s annual muscular dystrophy telethons in the 70’s and 80’s, which was held on Labor Day to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association founded in 1950. He also served as a board member for the nonprofit Southern California Sports Broadcasters Organization for over 25 years. As stated by the Hollywood Reports, he was the Executive Vice President for Roy and Roxie Campanella foundation for spinal cord injuries and also the executive VP of the Forgotten Heroes Foundation supporting MLB and Negro League Players denied pensions.

Jeffrey Bennett Rose was born on July 14, 1931 to Julian Rose and Theresa Karp Rose in Brooklyn, New York. He attended Poly Prep, University of Pennsylvania and Cornell Law School. He initiated his media-centered career when he joined CBS, where he worked in production, publicity, sports and news. After, he joined Colombia Pictures’ Screen Gems as a director of publicity and promotion. As for his contribution in the music industry, Rose helped set up ABC’s The Johnny Cash Show where the famous singer performed at the Arkansas prison in Little Rock.

Rose produced Riviera hotel’s annual Hall of Fame Golf Classic competition. As he was dedicated to the Southern California Sports Broadcasters, he also created student broadcasting events/seminars and hosted luncheons. In addition to being a member of the 1994 World Cup soccer executive staff, he was also a Special Olympics board member.

Rose was survived by cousins Michael, Jane, Randy and Ellen.