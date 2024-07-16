WESTWOOD—On July 10, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office disclosed that Jeffery Brewer, Jr., 41, was charged with breaking into a UCLA student housing apartment occupied by two female exchange students, and sexually assaulting one of them on July 5.

Jeffery Stott Brewer, Jr. was charged in case 24ARCF00986with one count of sexual penetration by use of force; and one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present.

It is further alleged Brewer committed the sexual assault during the commission of a burglary of the first degree. He was arraigned on July 9 and pleaded not guilty to all charges. A preliminary hearing setting is set for August 13 in Dept. 31 of the Airport Courthouse.

The LADA announced on July 5, at approx. 1:30 a.m., Brewer allegedly loitered outside of a UCLA student housing building before entering one of the residences. He knocked on one of the apartment doors and entered when a student opened the door. He left when he was asked to leave by two student residents.

Less than an hour later at approximately 2:40 a.m., the defendant allegedly broke into another residence within the same student housing, went into one of the student’s bedrooms and sexually assaulted her.

Brewer is being held on $1,150,000 bail. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life, plus 6 years, in state prison. The case is being investigated by the University of California Los Angeles Police Department.