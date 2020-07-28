MALIBU — During July, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez put their Malibu beach house on the market with an asking price of $7.99 million.

After acquiring the home from “Entourage” actor Jeremy Piven for $6.6 million, the celebrity couple has been in the process of renovating and updating the beachside property in what Lopez called a “little fixer-upper” in an interview last year on the Ellen Degeneres show.

The three-story home features outdoor living spaces with patios and balconies that offer scenic ocean views. The property holds 4,400 square feet of living space and holds five bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

The couple made real estate news earlier in the month after purchasing a $1.4 million home in Encino, one of the many property investments the two have garnered throughout their star-studded careers. They also own properties in Bel Air and Miami, as well as two others in New York; a pent-house in Manhattan and a seven-bedroom mansion in the Hamptons.

Lopez, 51, has exhibited an illustrious career as an actress-musician that has ranged across 34 films and includes 80-million records sold worldwide.

Rodriguez, 45, had an iconic yet infamous career playing in the MLB, where he had stints for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and the New York Yankees. The three-time American League MVP and world series champion came into scrutiny late into his career in regards to using performance-enhancing drugs.

The listing comes amid Lopez and Rodriguez attempting to purchase the New York Mets with an investment group that includes other major athletes such as former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and retired running back Demarco Murray.

Rodriguez proposed to Lopez in March of 2019 and the two are expecting to tie the knot sometime this year. Lopez has two sons from a previous marriage while Rodriguez has two daughters from his prior marriage.