PACIFIC PALISADES- Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt is putting her home up for sale for $4.2 million in the city of Pacific Palisades.

The actress known best for horror movie “I know what you did last summer” placed her 3,160 square foot El Medio Bluffs home on the market this week at $4,199,000. The home consists of 4 bedrooms in an open floor plan and a butterfly style roof. The backyard has a waterfall, pool, fire pit, and outdoor fireplace surrounded by bamboo. Along with this, the master suite leads to a patio and the home even has a chef’s kitchen with a large wine fridge.

Hewitt recently purchased a bigger property in Pacific Palisades for $6 million which prompt her to sell her current home, which she purchased in 2013 for $3.25 million. The actress is also known for her roles in television shows such as “9-1-1” and “The Client List”.