BEL AIR—On Thursday, August 13, Jenson Button listed his Bel Air mansion for sale at $10.5 million. The property is large and has multiple amenities.

The 38-year-old Formula One race car driver said that he will be moving out of his family mansion, which is approximately 8,000 square feet. He has shared this house with his fiance Brittny Ward, a former playboy model, and their baby son. After living in this house for about a year and requesting its renovation, Button decided to list the property for sale.

Cindy Ambuehl, who holds the listing for the property, told Variety.com that the house has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a dining room, a tiled bathroom and a private terrace. The house has a view of a hillside, according to Ambuehl. The floors are covered in ebony throughout the entire house, and there is space for wine storage.

The house has a big kitchen, a breakfast room designed in pink woodwork, and a family room accompanied with a fireplace. The backyard entry is available through steel-glass doors which have a Parisian style. Other spaces at the mansion include a professional home theater with stadium seating, and a den on the second floor with an intricate entertainment unit. The mansion also has outdoor facilities such as a swimming complex, a spa, a second kitchen, and a bar area.