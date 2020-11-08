CALIFORNIA—Television host Alex Trebek has passed away Sunday morning at 80 years old. The Canadian-born hosted the Jeopardy show for more than 30 years. The host was surrounded by family and friends within his Los Angeles residents during his final moments.

Trebek first announced he was diagnosed with stage IV Pancreatic Cancer back in March 2019. Then in October 2019 the host announced in a PSA partnership with World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition’s (WPCC). The WPCC is composed of 80 different organizations located in 30 different countries and six continents.

“I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer” Trebek says in the PSA “participate this November by wearing purple, spreading the word on social media and visiting worldpancreaticcancerday.org.”

The PSA was designed to encourage people to learn the warning factors and symptoms of detecting pancreatic cancer in its early stages. This particular cancer is the only one of its disease with a single digit five-year survival rate.

“Other common symptoms of pancreatic cancer are mid back pains, unexplained weight loss, new onset diabetes, and the yellowing of the skin or eyes. Wont you join me in this fight. Together we can get it done” said Trebek

March 2020 Trebek beat the one-year survival rate for stage IV pancreatic cancer, being 18% of individuals.

“Because it is so often symptomless until it reaches an advanced stage, pancreatic cancer has a high fatality rate. According to the American Cancer Society, about 57,600 Americans will be diagnosed with the disease in 2020, and the illness is expected to claim over 47,000 lives” on webmd.com

The television host has been with Jeopardy for 37 years and hosted 8,000 episodes, setting the Guinness World Record for “most gameshow episodes hosted by the same presenter”. Also tacked onto Trebek resume is six Daytime Emmy winner and one lifetime achievement Emmy award.