CHICAGO— A man was charged and taken into custody on Saturday, August 15 by the Chicago Police Department for the assault and battery of an officer during a planned protest.

Jeremey Johnson, 25, was arrested at 7:42 P.M. after striking a uniformed CPD officer in the head multiple times with a skateboard in the 200 block of S. La Salle Street, according to the police report. Responding officers were able to immediately detain Johnson at the scene and take him into custody accordingly.

CPD further reported the officer, who was wearing a protective helmet, sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. The event was captured on a surveillance camera and released early Sunday morning.

Chicago, along with cities across the nation, have been facing nightly planned protests against police departments and racial issues that were sparked by the release of a video depicting a Black man, identified as George Floyd, being killed by a Minneapolis police officer during an arrest.

The protests have led to a series of looting and violent crimes. CPD reported 24 protesters were arrested Saturday and 17 officers suffered injuries.

Johnson faces charges on one felony count of aggravated battery against a peace officer. He is set to be seen at the Central Bond Court at 2600 S. California Avenue on August 17.