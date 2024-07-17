TOPANGA CANYON—On Tuesday, July 16, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office that a woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of her three-year-old twin sons who were allegedly exposed to drugs laced with fentanyl, the highly potent synthetic opioid.

Jestice James, 22, is charged in case 24VWCF01433 with two counts of murder and two counts of child abuse/endangerment under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily harm or death. She is being held in lieu of $4 million bail. Arraignment is set for today, Dept. 10 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Van Nuys Branch.

On July 11, shortly after 11 a.m., emergency crews responded to a home in the San Fernando Valley, where paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the twin boys, Josiah and Jestine. Both were taken to the hospital. Josiah died on July 11 and Jestine was pronounced deceased on July 13.

If convicted as charged, the defendant faces life in prison. The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.