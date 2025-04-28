Bakersfield, CA – In the late evening of Thursday, April 24, 2025, a two-vehicle collision resulted in at least one person being hospitalized, according to KBAK.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 10:23 PM near the intersection of Jewetta Avenue and Rosedale Highway.

Authorities stated that a silver GMC vehicle and an unknown vehicle collided under circumstances that remain under investigation. One of the vehicles traveled approximately 50 feet down an embankment following the impact.

Emergency responders transported at least one individual to a local hospital for treatment. Another person received medical attention at the scene, although the extent of their injuries and current condition have not been released.

The California Highway Patrol continues to investigate the cause of the crash and has not released additional information regarding the vehicles or individuals involved.

Personal Injury Claims & Comparative Negligence

Determining fault in a collision can involve multiple factors, and under California’s Comparative Negligence rule, several parties can share partial responsibility. Should evidence reveal that another party contributed to the injuries, victims may be eligible to file a Personal Injury Claim with the responsible party’s insurance, which can provide compensation for medical bills and lost wages during recovery.

Bakersfield Car Accident Lawyer

If you or someone you love was harmed in an accident like the one described here, contact a Bakersfield Car Accident Lawyer for any questions or to receive a no-cost, no-obligation case assessment.