UNITED STATES—On April 18, President Joe and Dr. Jill Biden shared their tax returns as public information on the White House webpage.

“Once again,” the White House brief reads, “demonstrating his commitment to being transparent with the American people about the finances of the Commander-in-Chief, President Biden has released the most tax returns of any president while in office.”



Biden made $579,514 in earnings last year. He paid his taxes at the 2022 tax rate of 23.8 percent. They donated $20, 180 to the charities of their choice including, $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation.



The charities chosen by the Biden’s included $4,000 to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, $2,000 to the Fraternal Order of Police Foundation, $1,680 to St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware, $1,125 to Westminster Presbyterian Church, $1,000 to Cranston Heights Fire Company, and $1,000 to the Ministry of Caring.



The Beau Biden Foundation is a child advocacy program that protects children from child abuse. The couple’s charitable foundation was named for the Biden’s late son, Beau Biden.



The Biden’s capped the local tax deduction limit imposed by the Trump tax law and paid over $2,000 in additional federal taxes that were imposed during the Obama Administration using the Affordable Care Act.



“Specifically, the President and First Lady paid $137,658 in federal income tax. They also released their Delaware income tax return and reported paying $29,023 in Delaware income tax. The First Lady released her Virginia income tax return as well and reported paying $3,139 in Virginia income tax.”



The First Couple's Federal Tax income for the state of Delaware was also included in the White House brief.

The 2022 reported income for the state of Delaware is $482,335 Tax exempt interest, $6,273, Taxable Amount $879, Pensions and Annuities $35,240, Total Income $579,514, Deductions $44,602, Taxable Income $534,912, Tax $134,725, Other Taxes $2,933, Total Tax $137,658, Federal Taxes Withheld $103,026, Estimated Tax Payments $30,000, and Tax Penalty $4,632.

Vice President, Kamala and Second gentleman Doug Emhoff’s financials were also available. A couple of paragraphs at the end of the documentation were attributed to the second couples taxes.



The former Commander in Chief, Donald J. Trump, was highly criticized for allowing his charitable contributions of his monthly paycheck of $400,000 to a specified charity. Donald Trump continued to stay under scrutiny for the entirety of his term as President for not wanting to share his income and tax returns.