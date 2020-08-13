WILMINGTON— On Wednesday, August 12, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, made an appearance together to introduce their presidential ticket.

Joe Biden served as vice president to Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017. He represented Delaware in the Senate from 1973 to 2009. Kamala Harris has been a senator for California since 2017. She was previously elected attorney general of California in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

Biden and Harris spoke at a high school in Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each wore a mask when walking in and stood several feet away as the other spoke. Moreover, only staff, media and Secret Service were allowed in.

Biden’s decision makes Senator Kamala Harris the third woman, and first woman of color, to be nominated for vice president by a major political party in the United States. The two previous nominations of women were Democratic Geraldine Ferraro in 1984 and Republican Sarah Palin in 2008.

In introducing Harris, Biden said: “I have no doubt that I picked the right person to join me as the next vice president of the United States of America… Kamala is smart, she’s tough, she’s experienced, she’s a proven fighter for the backbone of this country: the middle class. She knows how to govern, she knows how to make the hard calls. She’s ready to do the work on Day One.”

As Harris took the stage, she thanked Biden and affirmed that she was “mindful of all the heroic and ambitious women” before her.

Harris then spoke of the Trump administration, stating: “We don’t have to accept the failed government of Donald Trump and Mike Pence…. Our economy has taken one of the biggest hits… This is what happens when we elect a guy who just isn’t up for the job… This election isn’t just about defeating Donald Trump or Mike Pence, it’s about building this country back better.”

Biden and Harris echoed each other as they emphasized the issue of COVID-19 and claimed that a better coordinated federal response to it was necessary.

“The Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administration will have a comprehensive plan to meet the challenge of COVID-19 and turn the corner on this pandemic, masking, clear science-based guidance, dramatically scaling up testing, getting states and local governments the resources they need to open the schools and businesses safely. We can do this,” expressed Biden.

Biden and Harris also talked about fighting the climate crisis through a clean energy revolution, racial justice and a revitalized economy.

On Tuesday, August 11, President Trump had been questioned by reporters on the nomination of Kamala Harris as Biden’s running mate.

“She is a person that has told many, many stories that weren’t true. She’s very big into raising taxes, she wants to slash funds for our military… she is against fracking… she is in favor of socialized medicine… she did very, very poorly in the primaries… I was a little surprised that he picked her… She was extraordinarily nasty to [Justice] Kavanaugh… She was nasty to a level that was just a horrible thing,” said Trump.

President Trump was referring to the confirmation hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2018. Senator Harris had questioned Kavanaugh on his sexual misconduct allegations, abortion laws and more.

In response to Trump’s remarks, Biden stated: “You knew it was coming – you could have set your watch to it. Donald Trump has already started with his attacks. Calling Kamala ‘nasty.’ Whining about how she’s been ‘mean’ to his appointees. It’s no surprise. Whining is what Donald Trump does best more than any president in American history.”

Biden and Harris are expected to formally accept their nominations during the virtual Democratic National Convention scheduled from August 17 to August 20.