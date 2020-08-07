Joe Biden: Latinos Are “Incredibly Diverse” Unlike African-Americans

AMERICA—During a pre-recorded interview that was broadcast on Thursday, August 6, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden claimed that “unlike the African-American community with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

The session was held prior to a joint virtual convention between the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ). Four journalists interviewed Biden: Errol Barnett, Tia Mitchell, Alfredo Corchado, and Lulu Garcia-Navarro. Issues that were discussed ranged from the economy and COVID-19 recovery to the El Paso massacre and immigration.

After making the aforementioned claim, Biden added that “[when] you go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you are in Arizona. So it’s a very diverse community.”

Biden — the Democratic Party’s presumptive 2020 presidential nominee — was ridiculed by his Republican counterpart, U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Wow! Joe Biden just lost the entire African American community. What a “dumb” thing to say!” he Tweeted. The following day, Trump added that “after yesterday’s statement, Sleepy Joe Biden is no longer worthy of the Black Vote!”

Trump was reportedly invited to the NABJ-NAHJ convention, but the White House failed to respond to the invitation.

“While we are disappointed that President Donald Trump has not acknowledged our invitation to participate, we hope he will come to understand the importance of addressing and engaging with the voices and documentarians of the communities that represent the future of America,” NABJ President Dorothy Tucker and NAHJ President Hugo Balta said in a joint statement.

In a virtual conference with the National Association of Latino Elected Officials later on August 6, Biden again contrasted the levels of diversity in Latino and African-American communities.

“We can build a new administration that reflects the full diversity of our nation, and the full diversity of the Latino communities. Now, when I mean full diversity, unlike the African-American community and many other communities, you’re from everywhere,” he said. “They’re from Europe, from the tip of South America, all the way to our border in Mexico and in the Caribbean. And different backgrounds. Different ethnicities, but all Latinos.”

Biden took to social media to explain his statements.

“Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify,” he Tweeted. “In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all.”

“Throughout my career I’ve witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community,” Biden added. “It’s this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place.”

The public had conflicting stances on his remarks.

“That’s a weird apology where you don’t clarify what exactly you meant,” @robbystarbuck said. “So… it sure sounds like you’re just saying sorry because your racism slipped out.”

“A President who clarifies what he means and apologizes when necessary. What a breath of fresh air,” @karen_kelley commented. “Looking forward to your presidency. We’re are literally dying for some thoughtful, civil behavior in our leaders.”

Biden ended his explanation by saying that “my commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future.”