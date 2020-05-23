UNITED STATES−Former Vice President and presidential nominee, Joe Biden has been accused of using a racial slur during a Fox News interview with the Breakfast Club on Friday, May 22.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you are for me or Trump then you ain’t black.”

Joe Biden later expressed regret saying publicly, “I should not have been so cavalier.”

Multiple news outlets have covered what has been referred to as “Biden’s Gaffes.” Social media went viral mocking Biden after he misspoke about where he was or whom he was talking to. Some comments suggested Biden was suffering from some sort of dementia or early onset of Alzheimer’s. One Twitter page is solely devoted to repeating Biden gaffes for entertainment.

News reports indicate that Biden had lessened his speaking engagements to avoid harm done by the former VP’s gaffes.

On August 8, 2019 Biden spoke in one of his campaign speeches saying, “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

In another instance Biden said, “We bring social workers into homes and help ‘them’ to deal with how to raise their children. ‘They’ don’t know quite what to do,” – Joe Biden

In June of 2006 when Biden was serving as VP under former President Barrack Obama, Biden said, “You cannot go into a 7-11 or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.”

Comedian and self-proclaimed Trump hater Rosie Tweeted out, “Joe Biden is too old to run for president period #NO2JOE” −@Rosie

Comedian and Trump supporter, Terrence Williams went on a rant on Twitter getting over nine thousand likes and 5 thousand retweets after Williams stated, “yes, we are black and yes we support President @realDonaldTrump.

JOE BIDEN IS A RACIST! I WANT EVERY BLACK PERSON TO SEE THIS VIDEO! PLEASE RETWEET I’m pissed off! Joe said #YouAintBlack if you don’t support him! He will never get my VOTE! * RT & USE THIS HASHTAG

👉 #JoeBidenIsARacist — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) May 22, 2020

President Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale got on Twitter over the incident as well, unveiling the newest website, youaintblack.com.

“It’s a reminder that Biden thinks he owns the black vote,” Parscale Tweeted, “and that he (Biden) can dictate what black people do.”