BEVERLY HILLS— Beverly Hills Councilmember John A. Mirisch was unanimously chosen by the Los Angeles County City Selection Committee to represent the Southwest Corridor Sector of Los Angeles county on the LA County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency (LACAHSA) board, the City of Beverly Hills released in a statement on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The Los Angeles County Regional Housing Finance Act (SB 679) –, which was supported by the Beverly Hills City Council and signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2022 – established LACAHSA in order to organize and execute a housing plan to support renters and create more affordable housing for low income individuals in Los Angeles county.

“I’m honored to serve as a founding board member of LACAHSA, [which] represents an important opportunity to create affordable housing without the distraction and distortion of Urban Growth Machine greed,” Councilmember Mirisch said. “I intend to fight forcefully for meaningful and actual protections for renters, beyond the lip service of many real estate-backed and dark money funded groups who only purport to care about tenant rights,” Mirisch added.

Mirisch, a fourth generation resident of Beverly Hills and former film studio executive, was first elected to the Beverly Hills City Council in 2009 and served as Mayor in 2013, 2016 and 2019. He will begin his term on the LACAHSA board on April 1.