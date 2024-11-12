WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood revealed on November 6 that Semi-final election results have been posted by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. According to the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, after Election Day there are still outstanding ballots to be processed and counted in the Official Election Canvass.

During the Official Election Canvass, all Vote-by-Mail, Conditional, and Provisional ballots received on Election Day are processed and verified. Once verified, they will be counted. Details about upcoming ballot counting updates are available on the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Schedule. After counts are final, the election must be certified.

Semi-final election results indicate that candidates John M. Erickson and Danny Hang have secured the top number of votes by West Hollywood voters for two seats on the West Hollywood City Council. Results updated on Wednesday, November 6 at 3:46 a.m. indicate that John M. Erickson secured 6,440 votes and Danny Hang secured 4,829 votes.

Election results details are available on the LA County Election Results website. West Hollywood General Municipal Election details are additionally available by visiting www.weho.org/elections.

Semi-final election results also indicate that West Hollywood Measure WH – West Hollywood Local Control, Public Safety Measure passed. With this Measure enacted, if Los Angeles County or a regional government agency imposes a future sales tax that impacts West Hollywood, Measure WH will automatically redirect ¼-cent of those sales tax funds collected in West Hollywood back to the city to maintain the services residents have indicated are important.

There are 26,036 registered voters in West Hollywood. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office must still count same-day registration ballots, provisional ballots, and Vote-by-Mail ballots. Election results are tentatively scheduled to be certified by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. West Hollywood will receive LA County certification documentation, and it is anticipated that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will declare the Election concluded on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

The two newly elected Councilmembers will be sworn-in at the regular meeting of the West Hollywood City Council on Monday, December 16, 2024 at 6 p.m. The City Council annually elects the City’s Mayor and Vice Mayor in a rotation of Councilmembers and the City Council will elect Councilmembers to serve as Mayor and Vice Mayor at its regular meeting on Monday, December 16, 2024, as well. There will be a WeHo City Council Reorganization and Installation meeting on Monday, January 13, 2025. West Hollywood City Council meeting agendas are posted in advance on West Hollywood’s website at www.weho.org/councilagendas.

For additional information call West Hollywood’s City Clerk’s Office at (323) 848-6800. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.