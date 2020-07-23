WEST HOLLYWOOD— On Tuesday, July 23, John Erickson announced his resignation as president of Hollywood NOW.

Hollywood NOW is a chapter of the National Organization for Women, which was founded in 1966. It is an American feminist organization that promotes equal rights for women.

In an Instagram post, Erickson stated:

“It’s been one of my greatest honors and privileges to serve as @hollywoodnowchapter’s President and tonight I notified the E-Board that I’d be stepping down, effective July 31, to focus on my race for West Hollywood City Council.

I followed in the footsteps of giants, from Mayor @lindseyphorvath, @cheneselewis, Jerilyn Stapleton, and @wehofeminist. The chapter is in incredible hands and the work we have before us is more important than ever before.

To all the chapter members, the individuals that have come to and supported our events and coalition work, I say thank you. Thank you, for allowing me to be an ally in this space.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: find the people you want to change the world with and never let them go.

Onward to November!”

Erickson, 33, has lived in West Hollywood for ten years. He is a graduate of Claremont Graduate University with a Doctor of Philosophy degree focused on American religious history with an emphasis on women, gender, and sexuality studies. He served as a City Council intern and as deputy to former Councilmember Abbe Land. He was also appointed to the West Hollywood Planning Commission by City Councilmember John Heilman.

Erickson is running for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council, and has garnered various endorsements. Among which are former U.S. Congresswoman Katie Hill, Los Angeles City Council members David Ryu and Monica Rodriguez, and West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey Horvath.

Election day is Tuesday, November 3. For further information regarding John Erickson’s campaign, visit: erickson4weho.com