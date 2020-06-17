LOS FELIZ—John Marshall High School held a car parade for their 2020 graduates on June 16.

The Los Angeles County School District held a virtual graduation ceremony in the month of May for all schools in the district as well as a virtual prom.

In an effort to flatten the curve across the country, state officials closed schools in March and transitioned to online learning to finish the school year.

Even though John Marshall High seniors had a virtual ceremony, school staff felt the need to come up with another way to give them recognition amongst the pandemic.

In an interview with the Los Feliz Ledger, John Marshall High principal Gary Garcia stated how happy she was to do this for the students. She said that they had all of their memorable moments taken away from them. She then went on to conclude by saying that she wanted to make this special for them and she was glad that the staff was able to make this happen.

During the seniors’ virtual graduation, they were able to be recognized by a picture and a caption. The car parade allowed the seniors to dress up in their caps and gowns as well as cords for honors and distinction. The graduates were able to be in between decorated cars and be celebrated by family, friends and staff.