WASHINGTON— On Sunday, August 30, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said he has had to coordinate with U.S. Attorney John Durham’s review of the Russia investigation.

Appointed by Attorney General William Barr, Durham is reviewing the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. This investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller yielded no evidence of criminal conspiracy or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

“I pledged to a bipartisan group of senators that I would look at all of the underlying intelligence surrounding the intelligence community’s assessment of Russia’s interference and this idea of Trump-Russia collusion. But I’m not going to prejudice John Durham’s work in connection with that, so we’ve had to coordinate with his office about the timing of that. But I’m optimistic that I’ll be declassifying additional documents soon,” Ratcliffe told Fox News.

He added: “[Durham’s] looking at the same documents that I am. He’s not sharing his findings or the work that he’s doing. But I’m coordinating with him to make sure that he has the intelligence documents that he needs to do his work. And what I don’t want to do is declassify something that might prejudice his work. So we’re going to have to coordinate as we go forward with the completion of his work with my ability to declassify documents.”

On August 19, Durham brought forth his first charge against former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith for falsifying an email used to support the FBI’s surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. On August 21, former CIA director John Brennan was interviewed by Durham’s team.