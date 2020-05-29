WESTWOOD–The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) officially announced on Wednesday, May 27 that Johnny Juzang, the former Kentucky guard, is eligible to play for UCLA during the 2020-2021 season.

“We’re very excited that Johnny will be able to play for us next season. I’m grateful to Erin Adkins, our associate athletic director in compliance, for all of her hard work in this progress. Johnny is a talented player who can definitely make an impact for us,” Mick Cronin, UCLA Bruins Men’s Basketball Head Coach, said in a statement.

Juzang, the 6-foot-6 guard, appeared in 28 games with two starts during his freshman season in Kentucky. He scored 82 points with 54 bounds, nine assists, five steals, and two blocks, and played his best basketball late in the season, according to the University of Kentucky.

“I want to thank Kentucky for such an amazing experience,” Juzang said via his Twitter account. He said he is grateful for Kentucky’s dedication and commitment to his development as a player and a person and he thanks his coaches, teammates, the trainers, the staff, and BBN as well as his family and friends. He also expressed his gratitude to people who involved in the process of giving him an opportunity.

“I can’t explain how excited I am to play for Coach Cronin and UCLA,” said Juzang. “Growing up in Los Angeles, 15 minutes from Westwood, I’ve always followed UCLA and dreamed of playing in Pauley Pavillion. Bringing a title back home is something that motivates me like nothing else. I can’t wait to put on that blue and gold. I will be pursuing a waiver for immediate eligibility. Go Bruins!”