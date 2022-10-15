HOLLYWOOD—Jonathan Cole, 30, was arrested for stabbing a 22 year old woman in the head with a pair of scissors in Hollywood on Monday, October 10. The attack was said to have been unprovoked.

He was said to have been walking down Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street on Monday morning around 11:30 a.m. when a woman came up next to him. Cole stabbed the woman in the head with a pair of scissors he had on him. The victim then rushed to a nearby restaurant seeking help. She collapsed near the entrance of the business and was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. She is now recovering from the assault and is expected to survive.

At a later time that day Cole also attacked another woman at a bus stop by throwing a jar of pickles at her. He asked the second victim for a light and when she refused threw the jar at her shoulder. The victim was with someone at the bus stop during the attack and shortly after the assault transpired he began to chase Cole to the location of a grocery store where he was captured by security.

When LAPD arrived on the scene after being summoned by the store’s security Cole was arrested. Cole is being held for suspicion of attempted murder. His bail is set at $3,055,000.

“The crime occurred in broad daylight in an area with a high volume of pedestrian traffic,” police said in a statement, adding that there is security camera video of the crime. “Cole is not known to the victim, and the crime appeared random and completely unprovoked”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed one count of attempted murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon against Cole.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call detectives at 818-754-8451, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or click here.