PACIFIC PALISADES—On Friday, November 20, the Office of the United States Attorney for the Central District of California announced the conviction of Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, of Pacific Palisades, for starting the Lachman Fire on January 1, 2025, which led to the Pacific Palisades Fire on January 7, 2025. He is known as Jonathan Rinder and Jon Rinder. He was found guilty of one count of destruction of property by means of fire and one count of arson affecting property used in interstate commerce.

This was Rinderknecht’s second trial, after the judge declared a mistrial in his first trial back in June after the jury deadlocked 10-2. The Palisades Fire caused thousands of properties to be destroyed and killed 12 people. The incineration impacted neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles and Malibu and destroyed about 37 square miles in Los Angeles County from January 7 through January 31, 2025.

Sentencing is set for March 17, 2027. Rinderknecht faces a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in prison. He pleaded not guilty to both charges. According to The Associated Press, prosecutors narrowed the first count to the Lachman Fire, a small brush fire that started at 12:12 a.m. on January 1, 2025, and was reignited six days later, becoming the devastating Palisades Fire. The second charge addressed the destruction caused by the Palisades Fire.

According to evidence presented during the trial, after the Lachman Fire started on January 1, Rinderknecht called 911 over a dozen times. Prosecutors presented a screen-recorded video on his iPhone showing his screen as he made the calls. During one of them, he typed into ChatGPT the question: “Are you at fault if a fire is lit because of your cigarettes?” The fire investigators testified that they determined the Palisades Fire was a holdover from the initial fire Rinderknecht sparked on New Year’s Day 2025.

The United States District Attorney’s Office Central District of California noted that in the days leading up to the Lachman Fire, Rinderknecht “exhibited extreme anger, indignation, and frustration about being unable to find companionship on New Year’s Eve 2024 and about a former co-worker whom he briefly dated in March 2024. Alone on New Year’s Eve, Rinderknecht drove several Uber passengers, nearly all of whom remembered him being angry that night. He dropped off his final Uber passenger in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles and drove to The Summit, a neighborhood where he had lived a few years earlier with a former lover.”