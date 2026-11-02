PACIFIC PALISADES—On November 2, at 8:45 a.m., the jury selection began in the case of the State of California v. Jonathan Rinderknecht with U.S. District Judge Anne Hwang presiding. This is the criminal case against the individual believed to have started what has been referred to as, “One of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles history,” the Pacific Palisades fire on January 1, 2025.

This is court case docket number 2:25-CR-833-AH (C.D. California) regarding the charges against Jonathan Rinderknecht who was indicted on one count of Destruction of Property by means of fire (18 U.S.C. § 844(f)(1)); one count of Arson Affecting Property Used in Interstate Commerce (18 U.S.C. § 844(i)); and one count of Timber Set Afire (18 U.S.C. § 1855), in a case arising out of the Lachman/Palisades Fire in January 2025.

22-months after the fire burned countless acreage, homes, businesses, schools, federal, state, buildings county leaving thousands displaced, and killing at least a dozen people, the case against Rinderknecht will be heard. The scars of the fire remain, with a tremendous amount of work yet to be done.

A copy of the January 2025 indictment may be found here. indictment_conformed

The state of California contends that Jonathan Rinderknecht started a fire that laid in the ground smoldering until the winds picked up and reignited the fire causing mass destruction. Rinderknecht pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him, claiming he was wrongfully charged.

Defense attorneys argue the initial Lachman turned Palisades fire was started specifically by fireworks set on New Years. His attorney, Steven Haney claims lack of evidence, indicating his client was used as a scapegoat in this case.

Rinderknecht made a reported 17 calls to 911 after the fire broke out to report the address of the blaze. The January 2025 trial ended in a mistrial with a 10-2 vote for Rinderknecht’s acquittal.

Federal prosecutors contend that Rinderknecht purposely set some brush ablaze causing the initial Lachman Fire, alleging that the suspect set the brush fire out of a deep hatred toward the ultra-wealthy living in the area. There were smoldering embers beneath the fire that were reignited and became fierce with the Santa Ana winds, burning some 6,500 structures, 23,000 acres of land, causing billions of dollars in damage, and the loss of 12 lives.