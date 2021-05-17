TOPANGA CANYON—Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, announced a man was charged on Tuesday, May 11 for starting a fire at the LAPD Topanga Station on Sunday, May 9.

The suspect has been identified as Jonathon Rosin, 25, who is a resident of Canoga Park. Rosin faces one felony count of using a destructive device and explosive to injure and one count of arson of an inhabited structure.

Prosecutors said, “Rosin was charged on May 9 for throwing a Molotov cocktail bomb through the police station’s window.”

The LADA’s Office stated, “Everyone should feel safe in their workplace and that includes police officers, “We will not tolerate brazen acts of violence directed at anyone.”

The suspect pleaded not guilty in case LA094786. Rosin’s preliminary hearing is scheduled on June 22 in Department 122 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Van Nuys.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.