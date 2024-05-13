HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On May 9, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that a suspect involved in an assault that transpired on Hollywood Boulevard was arrested.

The LAPD reported on May 6, around 2:15 a.m., patrol officers from the LAPD’s Hollywood Division responded to a report of an Assault w,ith a Deadly Weapon in the 6700 block of Hollywood Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene they located a severely injured male at the scene. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was treated for several injuries.

A video of the incident, recorded by a witness, was obtained by a media outlet and posted on various social media platforms.

The video showed the victim and the suspect involved in a fight. The victim was pepper sprayed and knocked to the ground. The suspect continued to punch the victim while he was lying unconscious on the ground causing severe injuries to the victim.

Detectives from the Hollywood area were able to locate additional videos in the region that led to the identity and arrest of the suspect.

On May 8 around 2:30 p.m., detectives located the suspect in the Hollywood area and took him into custody. The suspect is identified as Jorge Luiz Garcia, 27, of Los Angeles. He was booked for 245(A)(1) PC- Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

Anyone with details about the assault is asked to call detectives at Hollywood Division 213-972-2971. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).