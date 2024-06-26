CALIFORNIA—On Tuesday, June 25, the Los Angeles Police Department Van Nuys detectives reported that the family and friends of Jose Colindres are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

The LAPD reported on Monday, June 24, around 7 p.m., Jose was last seen leaving his residence near the 7300 block of Cantaloupe Avenue. He is described as a 67-year-old Hispanic male, standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and blue sandals. Jose suffers from a medical condition requiring monitoring and medication.

Anyone with whereabouts of Jose Colindres is asked to contact the Van Nuys Division at (818) 374-9500. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.