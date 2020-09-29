CALIFORNIA—A man was booked on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer during an incident on Saturday, September 26. Jose Cerpa Guzman, 29, attacked a police officer at the Los Angeles Police Department Harbor Community Police Station in San Pedro.

Guzman entered the front lobby at around 10 p.m. and was met by the Harbor Area uniformed desk officer. He proceeded to engage the officer in a physical altercation by punching him on the face, causing the officer to fall backwards onto the floor. Guzman struggled with officer until he gained possession of his gun.

Guzman stood up and started to “retreat towards the front door” whilst “[pointing] the gun at the officer,” according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

“The on-duty Assistant Watch Commander (AWC) responded to the front lobby at which point the officer informed the AWC that Guzman had his gun,” the LAPD stated. “As the AWC turned to address Guzman, he turned and fired at the AWC which precipitated an Officer-Involved-Shooting.”

Authorities indicated that Guzman fled the station in his vehicle without being struck by gunfire. Officers “observed Guzman’s vehicle and initiated a pursuit which terminated at Pacific Avenue and 17th Street, where he was taken into custody involving of a non-categorical use of force. Guzman sustained minor abrasions, was medically treated and was released for booking.”

Guzman is being held on a $2,230,000 bail for attempted murder of a police officer, the LAPD confirmed to Canyon News.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the officer to a local hospital where he was medically treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted he spoke with the injured officer at the hospital and said he was not shot and that his injuries were “bumps and bruises.”

The Force Investigation Division of the department responded to the scene and began interviewing witnesses and collecting forensic evidence. Authorities recovered a loaded 9mm Berretta semi-automatic pistol from Guzman’s vehicle.

The Force Investigation Division of the LAPD will work with representatives from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to determine, through evidence collected and witness statements, whether the deadly force used by the officers was reasonable.