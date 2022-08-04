HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday, August 2 that the office filed more than half-a-dozen charges against a 42-year-old man for firing several rounds near the Hollywood Farmer’s Market.

“It’s extremely fortunate that no one was injured in this brazen act of violence,” said District Attorney Gascón. “We cannot tolerate the indiscriminate firing of a weapon into an area frequented by so many innocent members of our community. Everyone should be able to enjoy a Sunday morning without being worried about being struck by a random bullet.”

Joseph De La Cruz, 42, is facing one felony count each of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, first-degree burglary with person present, criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition, vandalism causing $400 or more in damage or destruction of property and discharge of firearm with gross negligence.

Arraignment in case BA507799 was held in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

On July 31, De La Cruz allegedly threatened a woman with a gun and began shooting from his apartment’s balcony on the 1600 block of Cosmo St, damaging buildings and a vehicle. The defendant is charged with breaking through the wall of his apartment into his neighbor’s apartment.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Division.