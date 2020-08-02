LOS FELIZ— Actor and Movie Producer Josh Hartnett has sold his Los Feliz home to Filmmaker Lucy Bidwell for $4.4 million on June 11, 2020.

The home built in 1920 and designed by architect Marshall P. Wilkinso, offers three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a separate guesthouse with a pub located on the property.

The entire property offers over 4,000 square feet of space. The main level of the house offers a large living room with a fireplace, and the dining room across the hall with high ceilings and hardwood floors. Within the kitchen is a breakfast nook, a second fireplace and soapstone counter tops.

Upstairs are the three bedrooms with the master suite situated with its owns bathroom and walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms share a bathroom with plenty of closet space.

The guest house has two rooms with a full bathroom and plenty of storage space. According to the listing, the Tudor-style pub functioned as well-known, celebrity-filled speakeasy during Prohibition, and has a fireplace, built in window seating, and a wood bar.

Surrounding by walls and gates the rest of the property offers other amenities such as two-car garage, a giant artfully designed play structure, a koi pond, a built-in outdoor barbecue, and plenty of grass according to the listing.

The listing was held by Jenna Cooper of Compass.

Joshua Daniel Hartnett was born July, 21 1978 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. At 19, Hartnett ended up in Los Angeles, where he got his first break and landed a role on ABC’s crime drama series ‘Cracker.’ Hartnett is known for his roles in films such as, ‘Pearl Harbor‘, ‘Black Hawk Down’, ’40 Days and 40 Nights’ and ‘Lucky Number Slevin.’ Hartnett has been in a relationship with Tamsin Egerton since 2013. The couple have two children together and currently reside in England.