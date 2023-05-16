WEST HOLLYWOOD—Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of the person of interest Joshua Findley on Tuesday, May 9, related to a shooting on April 7. The LASD reported the incident occurred on April 7 at the 7100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard at an apartment complex where the victim was injured.

Findley is currently in the custody of the LASD for unrelated charges including a parole violation and illegal possession of a firearm. There is no additional information available at the time.

He currently had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, unrelated to the shooting.

Anyone with details about the shooting is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station or Detective D. Martinez at (310) 855-8850. To remain anonymous contact “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.