SANTA MONICA—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Airport Branch has filed charges against Juan Victor Mendoza, 55, for alleged multiple sexual assaults on elderly patients at care facilities. The assaults transpired between 2012 and 2018.

The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) arrested Mendoza again for additional allegations on Wednesday, September 9. The SMPD “believes Mendoza may be responsible for additional crimes in the Los Angeles area,” the police department noted in a press release. A representative was contacted by Canyon News for additional details, but did not immediately respond.

The LADA’s Office has filed four felony counts against Mendoza. The suspect is currently in custody with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with a bail of $250,000.

Mendoza was previously arrested for one sexual assault allegation on an elderly victim in Santa Monica in 2019, but was released shortly on bail. SMPD Detectives received more information while court actions were pending. Three other elderly victims had also claimed Mendoza had conducted similar sexual acts with them.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help with this ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Nicole Murphy at (310) 458-8941 or Nicole.Murphy@smgov.net; Sergeant Artis Williams at (310) 458-8475; or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.