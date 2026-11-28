HOLLYWOOD—I pegged it the moment it unfolded on “General Hospital.” Sonny Corinthos was not culpable in that shooting involving Josslyn, Hudson, Avery and Danny. However, of course the writers would put all the elements into place that would make it appear that way.

People are turning on Sonny, loyal confidants to the point that when the truth about his innocence comes to light, Sonny is going to hold a grudge. He is going to remember who stood by his side and didn’t abandon and those who did.

I like this version of Josslyn, but she can be annoying at times, with her righteousness that is what I need the writers to tailor it down just a tad bit. She has every reason to be upset with Sonny who has caused all sorts of strife in her personal life, her mother, Carly, and her siblings Donna, Avery, Michael and Morgan. Avery is really traumatized as a result of this shooting, as she is starting to question who her father is the people around her constantly in her ear.

This is only being intensified by this sham of a wedding by Ava and Drew. Ava was on a warpath, slapping Sonny in front of an audience, with Drew backing her up totting his BS. The complaint of the character Drew Quartermaine having no personality was flipped on its head. The character has become so hateful, there is no redemption. I think the audience might get a taste of that with the return of Nina Reeves. Yes, Nina has arrived in Port Charles on the condition that she helps the WSB nab Ava and Drew for their role in Jack Brennen’s death.

Nina shared this Intel to a degree with Willow, but her entire demeanor has completely changed since she was hauled off in cuffs for a crime that she didn’t commit courtesy of Drew and his antics. If there is one thing people should be cautious about its crossing Nina Reeves because she will get her ounce of revenge and it will hurt like hell. Returning to the shooting on the pier, who is the culprit. Dante received Hudson’s statement where he pointed the finger at Sonny Corinthos, and Josslyn back up that sentiment.

However, it was Hudson who decided to confront the true threat, Jude Jacks. Tell me why in the hell would you do this at the Metro Court of all places people! Like do you want an audience cause I’m sure if Carly checked those cameras the truth would easily be exposed. So, Jude is indeed Phoebe’s father, as Brook Lynn got that confirmation via that DNA test thanks to Josslyn. It looks like he came back to Port Charles because he wants his share of the family company that Jax gave to his daughter and not to his swindler nephew Jude, and his villainous brother Jerry.

Jude wants Josslyn out and is proving he will go to extreme lengths to make it transpire. Britt on the other hand is so smitten with this guy; she has no idea of the danger he actually encapsulates. Britt will be in for a huge awakening; the question is who will be there to catch her when she falls. This tension with the Pier shooting is only going to cause more issues with Carly and Sonny because Carly is fierce when it comes to protecting her daughter, and so is Sonny.

Is this possible, a pairing of Ric Lansing and Lulu Spencer? I spotted a bit of a chemistry spark there that I didn’t expect and if the writers are indeed pairing Dante and Elizabeth, I would be ok with these two. Oh, speaking of the elephant in the room, we have the return of Curtis Ashford, who to be honest I would prefer remains behind bars. Curtis is becoming annoying like Drew, and you can also add Trina to that mix. Curtis is constantly butting his nose in other people’s business because news flash he has nothing gone on.

Portia has moved on with Isiah, Trina has her burgeoning singing career and Kai, and Jordan, well she is out of the country recovering from surgery and she might have a new romance with Michael Corinthos of all people. Now he is entangled in a rivalry against Sonny because of the latest shooting at the pier. News flash Curtis, the person who was responsible for the shooting at the pier was not Sonny (you’re wrong), and worst of all, it was Drew who was responsible for your beating in prison NOT SONNY! Send him back to prison ASAP.