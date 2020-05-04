BEL AIR- Announcer, Jerry Bishop, from “Judge Judy” show passes away form heart disease on April 21.

Bishop, born October 19, 1935 in Connecticut, was best known for announcing cases on the long running court T.V. program “Judge Judy”. He obtained his BA in broadcast journalism from Emerson College in the 1950’s. He then went on to land his first job in radio in Hartford, Connecticut at WDRC. Bishop also worked at KFI, KIIS and KLAC in Los Angeles.

In the 1980s, Bishop interviewed stars such as Frank Sinatra, Steve McQueen and Natalie Wood. Bishop’s other talents include voice-overs and you may have heard him in campaigns for companies like Miller Coors, Budweiser and Burger King. Bishop even landed a 15-year job as the voice of the Disney Channel.

As a resident of Bel Air, and a devotee to Judaism, Bishop attended synagogue every day, observed shabbos weekly and immersed himself in Talmudic studies. He married his college sweetheart, Velma Leventhal, in 1956 who passed away in 2007. He leaves behind three daughters, Karen, Michelle and Stephanie. Bishop was 84 years old.