FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA—On May 28, Superior Court Judge, Scott McAfee, who is presiding over the election interference case against former President, Donald J. Trump, and 18 others granted an appeal requesting more time by co-defendants Harrison Floyd and lobbyist, Trevian Kutti to prove their case.



Floyd requested the time needed to recount the 528,777 ballots cast in Fulton County in the 2020 Presidential election.



Judge McAfee granted the co-defendants the time needed to prove their case.



Floyd, is a pro-Trump activist, and leader of Black Voices for Trump has three harassment charges against him for his alleged involvement in allegedly targeting and harassing an election worker who may have been involved in an election fraud scheme.



Floyd posted his statement on the X social media platform.



“Last week, my attorney and I made it public that District Attorney Willis very likely violated the Maryland Wire Tapping Act, which is a felony here in Maryland.



As far as we are aware, D.A. Willis did not have a warrant and a call was not made to law enforcement because I was already in custody. She simply broke the law. The truth is that D.A. Willis did not like the public backlash she was receiving.



Over the course of multiple calls, she tried to find her way out of the mess she created.



She also made the claim that I signed a consent bond, which is a lie.



The truth is simple and quite frankly, sad. D.A. Willis is blinded by her upbringing which was deeply rooted in radical progressive ideology and racism.



She has no problem weaponizing her skin or her office to further its aims. Well, my skin is also black. D.A. Willis identifies me as white and accused me of being a defender of White Supremacy due to my political beliefs.



Deep down she wants to make me pay for what she feels is a betrayal to black culture. Her words and actions consistently demonstrate hate for white people and the need to make this case about race. She has disrespected Judge McAfee and defense attorneys because of the color of their skin. It’s racist and it’s wrong.



After my attorneys finish working on the appeal Judge McAfee granted, we will bring a motion asking the court to exercise its judicial powers on equal protection grounds because racism in any form is wrong.



I along with a lot of you would like a speedy resolution, however, this is more than likely going to take time due to the District Attorney’s unprofessional, overly aggressive untruthful nature. I just want to be clear that this is not an effort to delay justice or attack the District Attorney over her race or sex. It’s because she actually, broke the law in the same manner that she is falsely accusing me of. Thank you and I will see you back in Georgia.”



The following was taken directly from the Reporter’s Recording Guide.



“Under the Maryland Wiretap Act, it is unlawful to record any private in-person conversation or any telephone or electronic communication unless you are a party to the conversation and have the permission of all the other parties. Additionally, recording with criminal or tortuous purpose is illegal regardless of consent.”



The following data came from the United States Democracy Center website.



“On August 14, 2023, a grand jury convened by D.A. Fani Willis indicted former President Trump and 18 of his allies on violation of 16 Georgia statutes. These charges include violations of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization or RICO Act.”



The case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump has been full of drama, and inconsistencies of justice from the onset.



In March, Co-Defendant, and White House staffer, Michael Roman filed a motion of dismissal of the case citing an inappropriate relationship between D.A. Willis and the appointed prosecuting attorney, Nathan Wade.



Following the confirmation of the romantic relationship between Willis and Wade dating back to 2021, Judge McAfee ruled that either Willis or Wade would need to step down for this trial to continue. Prosecuting attorney, Nathan Wade is no longer on the case.



On March 13, in the case of the State of Georgia indictment against, Donald J Trump, Rudy Giuliani, John C. Eastman, Mark Meadows, Ray Stallings Smith III, and Robert David Cheeley counts 2, 5,6, 23, 28, and 38 were squashed by Judge McAfee



Trump’s attorneys were denied their requests for dismissal of this case and of the disqualification of D.A. due to her actions.