AMERICA — On Sunday, July 19, Daniel Anderl, 20, was killed in his home on Point of Woods Drive in North Brunswick, New Jersey. Daniel was shot point-blank when answering the door to a man posing as a FedEx driver.

The driver then opened fire on Daniel’s father, Mark Aderl, 63, shooting him multiple times before fleeing the scene in a FedEx truck. Daniel is the son of the honorable US District Judge of Newark, New Jersey, Esther Salas, 51.

Judge Salas was not physically harmed in the shooting. Mark Anderl was transported to an area hospital where he was initially reported in critical condition. News reports indicate that Mark Aderl came through his surgery and his condition has since been upgraded to stable. The suspect initially fled the scene and was at large.

According to the Facebook page @NorthBrunswickPD, the FBI has identified Roy Den Hollander as the primary subject in the attack that occurred at the home of the Honorable Esther Salas on July 19.

New York State Police found the body of Roy Den Hollander near Liberty, New York where he died of what police say appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Hollander was a lawyer, a men’s rights activist, and a self-proclaimed anti-feminist. Hollander reportedly took cases defending men against feminists.

Daniel Anderl graduated cum laude in 2018 from St. Joseph’s High School.

The community who mourns the loss of young Daniel remember him as a well-liked student athlete. He was a baseball star. News reports indicate that Daniel led the team to victory at the 2017 Greater Middlesex Conference baseball tournament. Daniel was one of the team leaders, holding a 1.50 ERA.

A motive to the crime has yet to be reported. This case is still under investigation by the FBI, U.S. Marshall’s office and local authorities.