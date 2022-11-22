UNITED STATED—On Friday, November 18, Senior U.S. District of southern New York, Judge Loretta Preska, ordered the unsealing of documents in the case of the now-deceased financier, sexual predator, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Judge Preska ruled that some of the names of the perpetrators (John Doe’s) may be disclosed.

The names of some of the John Doe’s involved in Epstein’s sex trafficking case were named in a defamation case by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Guiffre who filed the defamation case against Epstein’s manager, madam, and lover, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Up until this time, the names of the John Does have been kept in a private file.



Judge Preska ruled that several of the documents filed in the Guiffre-Maxwell case were to amidst objections by the John Does that releasing their names might ruin their reputations.



There are currently 22 sections in the Epstein file on the FBI webpage that is encrypted for privacy purposes.



In her ruling, Judge Preska determined that eight John Does named in documents from sections 12, 28, 97, 107, 144, 147, 171, and 183 would be opened citing that public interest outweighs the privacy rights of the eight suspects.



Reports indicate that Judge Preska gave Doe 183 until November 28th to appeal before releasing names.



In 2021, Sarah Ransome wrote of the trauma endured as a victim of Epstein. Judge Preska confirmed that Ransome was a victim who had previously testified in a separate case.



Only eight of the Does were named. Doe number 12 did not contribute to the abuse and so Judge Preska ordered his documents to remain sealed.



Documentation on Doe 28 will also remain sealed as she is a victim who is still dealing with the trauma caused by the abuse.



According to “Insider,” one of the eight individuals named was, billionaire executive and Chairman of Hyatt Regency Hotels, Tom Pritzker, who indicated that releasing his name in connection with Epstein could cause him reputable harm.



Former assistants to Madam Ghislaine Maxwell, Emmy Tayler, and Doe 107 also claimed a violation of privacy. Tayler also denied any wrongdoing on her part while employed by Ghislaine Maxwell.



Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a twenty-year prison sentence for her part in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring. She was sentenced for grooming and participation in illicit acts with minors as young as 14 years of age.



Multiple news reports indicate that Maxwell had previously been given until February 2023 to name John Does to possibly reduce her time incarcerated.











