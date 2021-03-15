UNITED STATES−On Tuesday, March 9, the watchdog group, Judicial Watch announced in a press release that they have filed a Freedom of Information Act (FIOA) lawsuit against the Department of Defense (DOD) for records of a telephone call that took place on January 8, 2021, between Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and Army General and Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley.

In an address to her colleagues, Speaker Pelosi spoke of her phone call to Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley:

“This morning I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable President from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike,” Pelosi said.

Speaker Pelosi went on to publicly call POTUS, “unhinged.”

“The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy,” Pelosi concluded.

Tom Fitton, President of Judicial watch, indicated that he was suing for records due to what appears to be an attempt on Pelosi’s part to undermine the President.

“If Speaker Pelosi’s description of her conversation with General Milley is true, it sets a dangerous precedent that could undermine the President’s role as commander-in-chief and the separation of powers. Our new lawsuit aims to uncover the truth about the call,” Tom Fitton stated.

According to the Judicial Watch web page, any and all records between Speaker Pelosi and General Milley were requested.

In her letter to her constituents, she admitted her attempt to unseat the President.

“As you know, there is growing momentum around the invocation of the 25th Amendment, which would allow the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet to remove the President for his incitement of insurrection and the danger he still poses,” Pelosi wrote.

“Yesterday, Leader Schumer and I placed a call with Vice President Pence, and we still hope to hear from him as soon as possible with a positive answer as to whether he and the Cabinet will honor their oath to the Constitution and the American people,” Pelosi stated.

The Impeach Pelosi petitions on social media have gained momentum with many conservative Americans such as fashion designer, Gilles Montezin who are demanding that members of Congress be held accountable for their own actions instead of the continued efforts to bar former President Trump from running as President again.