SHERMAN OAKS—On Wednesday May 27, Juice Budz, a local juice bar in Sherman Oaks, will be reopening.

The juice bar opened on March 22, 2016 in Sherman Oaks. Ephraim Ponce, Anthony Espana and Marco Anaya opened the business as co-founders.

Small businesses have been trying to find effective ways to reopen during the pandemic.

According to an interview Anaya had with Spectrum News 1, the company had to release 75 percent of its retail employees.

“It feels like we are opening a new business with all of these new rules and guidelines,” Anaya said.

Once Juice Budz opens for business on Wednesday, things will look different for customers. To be precautious, only one customer will be allowed in at a time.

Via the company’s Facebook page, there will be a “no mask, no service” policy that will be strictly enforced. They also made clear that they will be offering curbside and takeout services only.

Delivery services will be available through the following: Uber Eats, Door Dash, Postmates and Grubhub.

The Juice Budz staff will be delivering orders directly to cars and they are asking that customers remain in their cars upon arrival.

They are set to open at 10:00 a.m. and hours will vary through the week.