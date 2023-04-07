BEVERLY HILLS—Julian A. Gold MD was sworn into office as Mayor of Beverly Hills on Tuesday, April 4. In a speech after he was sworn in, Gold invoked President John F. Kennedy: “The time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining.” Gold was sworn in by longtime friend Judie Fenton, while surrounded by three generations of family members.

Gold is succeeding Lili Bosse who will still remain on the city council.

Tuesday marked the completion of Councilmember Lili Bosse’s third term as mayor since she was first elected to the City Council in 2011. In Beverly Hills, council members vote to appoint a mayor for one-year terms on a rotating basis; the mayor serves as head of the council and as a ceremonial representative at events.

Councilmember Lester Friedman was sworn in as vice mayor, taking over that job from Gold.

Dr. Gold was elected to the Beverly Hills City Council in 2011 and has served as Mayor in 2015 and 2018. Previously, he served six years on the Beverly Hills Traffic and Parking Commission and served one year as its Chair.

Dr. Gold is a native of New York and graduated from the NYU School of Medicine. As a Board-Certified anesthesiologist for 40 years, Dr. Gold served as Co-Chairman of the Department of Anesthesiology as Cedars-Sinai and Co-Managing Partner of the General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership Medical Group from January 1991 until April 2019. Dr. Gold previously served as a member of the Board of Directors of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

“I am incredibly honored to once again serve our community as Mayor,” said Mayor Gold. “I am looking forward to a year that will focus on the health and well-being of everyone, putting a spotlight on those doing good through various charities and ensuring we have an even stronger infrastructure as it relates to our essential resources.”

The mayor plans to showcase people and organizations benefiting the city through a program called People Helping People, which honors public safety personnel.

Additionally, he is planning a Mayor’s Minute showcasing local businesses on social media and “Office Hours With Dr. Gold,” a virtual town hall program.