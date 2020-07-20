BEVERLY HILLS—Julien’s Auctions weekend event “Hollywood: Legends and Explorers” sold a number of Hollywood artifacts on Friday and Saturday, July 17 and July 18.

Among the highlights, Julien’s sold a spacesuit from the 1968 movie “2001: A Space Odyssey” directed by Stanley Kubrick, and a Superman cape worn by actor Christopher Reeve in “Superman” and “Superman II.”

Julien’s said on their website that props and costumes from “Space Odyssey” are among the most rare and difficult to find at auctions.

“Legend has it that some production assets were destroyed following wrap on production and/or disposed of at a later date,” states the company on their website.

“They are among the most sought after and desirable of science fiction film artifacts, and this represents the first opportunity in the past twenty years to purchase at auction a genuine and nearly complete ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ spacesuit.”

The spacesuit was sold for $370,000, as noted in a Twitter post.

They also said the Superman cape sold for $110,000. The cape is designed with a radio-controlled “flapper” device, according to Julien’s catalog.

Pockets at the bottom of the cape would give way to metal rods protruding from the flapper device. A film operator would then “manipulate the cape with the rods to create the illusion of the cape flapping and fluttering to make a more convincing flying effect.”

“The device was used during front projection ZOPTIC studio flying scenes… as well as with scenes in which the actor is suspended on wires in front of a bluescreen inside a sound stage and connected to a harness hidden under the costume,” the catalog adds.

Julien’s also announced the sale of other memorabilia.

A KITT “Knight Rider” 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am signed by David Hasselhoff sold for $192,000; two space flown control sticks from NASA’s Apollo 11, one used by Neil Armstrong and another by Buzz Aldrin, were sold at $370,000 and $256,000 respectively.

A rifle used in the George Romero classic horror film “Night of the Living Dead” sold for $12,500, and a pipe used by Sir Ian Holm’s character Bilbo Baggins in “The Lord of the Rings” sold for $28,200.