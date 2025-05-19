MALIBU—The city of Malibu is reminding the public that Sunday, June 1 is the mandatory Brush Clearance Deadline. The city of Malibu has noted the following three zones:

• Zone 0 – (0 – 5 feet from the house) Remove anything flammable (plants, mulch, firewood) away from the house

• Zone 1 (5–30 feet) maintain healthy, well-spaced vegetation, trim trees, remove dead plants & debris

• Zone 2 (30–100 feet, or the property line) thin out vegetation and manage larger landscaping features slow the spread of fire

Malibu’s Fire Safety Liaisons offer free exterior property inspections to identify wildfire vulnerabilities. They’ll provide a no-obligation checklist of simple, and at times inexpensive ways to harden one’s home against the millions of flying embers that can cause properties to catch fire during wildfires.

To schedule a Home Wildfire Assessment or get brush clearance advice:

-Call: 310-456-2489, ext. 388

-Email: FireSafety@MalibuCity.org

-Visit: MalibuCity.org/FireSafety

For detailed step-by-step brush clearance guides, diagrams of the brush clearance zones, details on the requirements, safety tips and more, visit the CAL FIRE website https://www.fire.ca.gov/dspace and LA County Fire Department’s website https://fire.lacounty.gov/fire-hazard-reduction-programs.