UNITED STATES—June 19, 2020, marks the 155th Anniversary of Juneteenth. Juneteenth is a cultural holiday marking the anniversary of the day that President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation ending slavery forever. It was June 19, 1865, that Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas announcing the end of the Civil War.

Juneteenth is a cultural celebration that is celebrated nationwide. It has also been called “Jubilee Day” and “Freedom Day.” It is considered a federal holiday in Texas. There are Juneteenth festivities in Galveston and other cities in Texas. 46 of the 50 states observe some type of Juneteenth celebration. Some Senators and other community leaders are attempting to get Juneteenth marked as a federal holiday nationwide.

Tulsa, Oklahoma residents have participated in the Juneteenth celebrations for twenty years. To learn more about the festivities see the link below.

https://www.tulsajuneteenth.org/

President Trump rescheduled his June 19, campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma for June 20th, out of respect for those participating in Juneteenth festivities.

Dr. Alveda King is the Executive Director of the Civil Rights for the Unborn at Priests for Life. She is also a voice for the Silent No More campaign, and the niece of Civil Rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Alveda King, in her speech, calls for unity in a time of turbulence. King also indicated that she would be there with President Trump at his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20th.