SHERMAN OAKS-On Friday, April 9, the Department of Justice announced that a grand jury has named a Huntington Park man in a 21-count indictment that accuses him of robbing 15 Trader Joe’s stores throughout Southern California during a three-month crime spree.

Gregory Johnson, 43, was named in a superseding indictment charging him with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, five counts of knowingly using and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and 15 counts of interference with commerce by robbery.

Johnson was previously charged on February 8 in connection with the robbery of a Trader Joe’s in Chino Hills on December 4, 2020. This indictment charges him with an additional 19 felonies.

According to the indictment, from August 28 to December 4, 2020, Johnson robbed Trader Joe’s stores in Sherman Oaks Eagle Rock, Pasadena, Chatsworth, Rancho Palos Verdes, Culver City, Brea, Agoura Hills, Tustin, Santa Ana, and Chino Hills, and attempted to rob Trader Joe’s stores in Corona and Simi Valley.

It is alleged that during many of the robberies Johnson brandished a handgun. On two occasions, Johnson allegedly robbed stores in Brea and Rancho Palos Verdes and returned a few weeks later to rob them again.

Johnson and his son, Gregory Eric Johnson, 20, of South Los Angeles, were arrested on December 4, 2020, after law enforcement learned of the Chino Hills robbery. According to court documents, a witness gave law enforcement a description of the Johnsons’ getaway car and its license plate.

Gregory Johnson would face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each robbery charge, seven years in prison for each firearms use charge, and 10 years imprisonment for the felon-in-possession of a firearm charge if convicted as charged.

Gregory Eric Johnson pleaded guilty on March 15 after being charged with interference with commerce by robbery for robbing Trader Joe’s stores in Chino Hills and Chatsworth in December 2020. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 12, at which time he will face a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.